Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a political cooling-off after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her. But experts say that appears unlikely. A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer said afterward that over-the-top political rhetoric is endangering many public officials. Legal observers say the outcome shows jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists with a vendetta against government and law enforcement.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.