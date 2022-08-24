Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study adds evidence that a fossil species from Africa could be our earliest known ancestor. Researchers examined arm and leg bones linked to a 7-million-year-old skull that was found two decades ago. Earlier studies of the skull concluded it belonged to a creature who walked upright and was an early human relative. The researchers say these additional fossils strengthen their case. They reported their findings Wednesday. But some other scientists are still not convinced the species walked on two legs. They say more proof is needed to show it wasn’t an ape.

