Officer fatally shoots man who had gas can taped to chest

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police department says one of its officers fatally shot a man who was advancing toward him armed with a knife, a hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Waukegan, about 42 miles north of Chicago. Police say an officer was responding to a neighborhood dispute when he saw that a fence between two houses was on fire. When he walked toward the fence with a fire extinguisher, the man approached him. When the man refused the officer’s command to stop, the officer shot him. The name of the man has not been released.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.