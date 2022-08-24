NY’s highest court to hear Weinstein conviction appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime next year. Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. In June, an intermediate-level appeals court in New York upheld the conviction. Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, says, “We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity.” The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

