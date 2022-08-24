No charges for Michigan police who shot armed man at store

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot last spring. Michigan’s attorney general says police had the right to use reasonable force against DeAnthony VanAtten. The incident occurred at a Meijer store in East Lansing in April. It got much attention because police released video from body-worn cameras and the store’s roof. Officers were looking for VanAtten after someone called 911 to report a young Black man wearing a hat and mask had a gun and was entering the store. VanAtten was shot twice after a foot chase from the store to the parking lot. A loaded gun was found nearby.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.