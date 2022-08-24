Israeli military discharges 4 soldiers who beat Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has discharged four soldiers for attacking Palestinians without cause, after video circulated on social media showing them beating and kicking two detainees. Wednesday’s military statement said the soldiers had stopped a Palestinian vehicle north of the West Bank city of Ramallah two weeks ago and forced the driver and the passenger out. The video, uploaded on TikTok, shows them beating and kicking the two men. The Israeli army chief of staff said the “severe” and “repugnant” incident went against the army’s values. Israeli media reported that the soldiers were members of Netzah Yehuda, or “Judea Forever,” a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers whose members have been implicated in past abuses.

