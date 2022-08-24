Gender dysphoria covered by disability law, court rules

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Advocates for transgender people say a federal ruling that gender dysphoria is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act could hurt conservative political efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care. A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week became the first federal appellate court in the country to find that the anguish and other symptoms experienced by transgender people over the disparity between their assigned sex and their gender identity is covered under the landmark federal law. The ruling could give transgender people a powerful tool to challenge legislation restricting access to medical care that assists with gender transitions.

