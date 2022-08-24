DA: NC officer won’t face charges in fatal auto lot shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina district attorney has announced she won’t prosecute a police officer who authorities said fatally shot a man during a suspected car theft earlier this year. Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven revealed her decision involving now-former Concord officer Timothy Larson on Wednesday. She says the officer was legally justified in firing. The Charlotte Observer reports Brandon Combs died when he was struck by gunfire while he sat behind the wheel of Larson’s police SUV. The newspaper reports Combs had jumped in after Larson had discovered him trying to steal a pickup truck. Combs’ mother filed a federal lawsuit.

