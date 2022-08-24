Arden Cho steps into the spotlight as ‘Partner Track’ star

The new Netflix series “Partner Track” follows Ingrid Yun, a hard-working attorney in New York, whose goal is to make partner. To make that happen, she must navigate microaggressions and favoritism shown toward her male, mostly white coworkers at the old boys club law firm. In real life, its lead, Arden Cho, best-known for her work as supporting or recurring characters, is now getting her own time to shine as the show’s star. “Partner Track” debuts Aug. 26. Cho is best-known for her roles on “Teen Wolf” and “Chicago Med.” The Netflix series is based on a novel by Helen Wan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.