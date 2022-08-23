Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park. Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was found Monday. That ended a four-day search and rescue mission that extended beyond the park’s southern border. Her death is the latest reminder of the dangers of hiking in the narrow, red rock canyons in the southern Utah park during monsoon season. They can be as narrow as windows and hundreds of feet deep and can quickly become dangerous during flooding.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.