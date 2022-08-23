‘We Build The Wall’ defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado in what his lawyer says is an effort to spare the expense and the political polarization bias he’ll otherwise face. Attorney John Meringolo wrote in papers submitted to a judge Monday that Timothy Shea cannot get a fair and impartial trial in New York. He said that became obvious when his trial earlier this year ended in a mistrial after 11 jurors tried to force one juror off the panel, saying he possessed political bias.

