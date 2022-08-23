Taiwan’s Tsai says resolve in self-defense cannot be shaken

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president invoked an armed conflict from 1958 as an example of the island’s resolve to defend itself as she met with more foreign visitors amid the highest tensions with China in decades. U.S. policy researchers and Japanese lawmakers are the latest visiting delegations. They met with President Tsai Ing-wen weeks after China reacted to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan by holding large-scale military exercises. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and sees high-level foreign visits to the island as interference. Tsai said “the people of Taiwan have both the resolve and the confidence to safeguard peace” and that aggression against Taiwan would have a major impact against the entire Indo-Pacific region.

