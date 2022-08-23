Primary takeaways: DeSantis’ rival, redistricting’s impact

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida. The battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members continued. And former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP remains immeasurable. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.