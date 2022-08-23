Poland pushing legislation to protect polluted Oder River

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government is introducing urgent legislation to protect the Oder River and prevent further catastrophes like the current pollution and massive die-off of fish. The deputy infrastructure minister said Tuesday the legislation is to take effect this year and provide funds for steady monitoring of the river’s waters and for new sewage treatment plants to ensure discharge does not threaten the ecosystem. An official in charge of Poland’s water systems said there are almost 300 illegal, unmonitored discharge points on the Oder. He did not say what might have caused the growth of algae and the death of some 150 tons of fish in the river that in part runs along the border with Germany.

