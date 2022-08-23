Millennial Money: How to prepare your finances for a breakup

Breaking up often involves making financial decisions, even if you’re not married. And you have to make these calls while likely facing major emotions. So if you’re splitting up, or considering it, acknowledge those feelings first. Address your inner critic and reframe decisions to benefit your future self. Then get organized by logging your expenses, assets and net worth and distinguishing which of those are shared. If you can discuss next steps with your partner, go for it. If not, consider hiring a professional, such as a financial advisor or budget coach, financial therapist, mediator or attorney.

