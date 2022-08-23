India fires 3 military officers for Pakistan missile misfire

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s air force says three officers have been dismissed for accidentally firing an unarmed missile into Pakistan in March. The air force says the officers deviated from standard operating procedures. leading to the accidental launch. The BrahMos cruise missile landed in Pakistan’s Punjab province and damaged a wall in a residential area but caused no casualties. India initially said a technical malfunction was behind the launch, which Pakistan said was a flagrant violation of its airspace. India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed and have a history of bitter relations mainly over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

