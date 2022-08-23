ICC prosecutor: UN should help deliver justice in Darfur

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is urging the U.N. Security Council to accelerate action to help deliver justice for thousands of people in Sudan’s western Darfur region, which was wracked by bloodshed in 2003. Karim Khan said in a virtual briefing from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday that his just-concluded visit to Darfur reinforced his resolve to press for a greater focus and more resources to arrest and bring to trial alleged ringleaders of the violence. He says that “the simple truth is that the nightmare for thousands of Darfuris has not ended.”

