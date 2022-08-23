Drought disaster declared; city restricts outdoor irrigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary natural disaster areas” due to the 2022 drought. The declaration allows eligible farms to be considered for low-interest, emergency loans and other assistance from the department’s Farm Service Agency. Meanwhile, New England’s second-largest city is urging residents to limit water use. The city of Worcester, Massachusetts on Monday declared a drought, restricting the use of outdoor irrigation systems and reminding residents not to let indoor faucets flow longer than necessary.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.