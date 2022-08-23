China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

BEIJING (AP) — China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely suspended issuing them to students and others more than two years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The website of the Chinese Embassy in India said the updated procedures would take effect from Wednesday, without making a specific mention of vaccine requirements or proof of a negative test for the virus. China still requires those arriving from abroad be quarantined at a hotel or private home. Proof of a negative test is required for entry to many public spaces. The easing of visa restrictions is significant for Indian students, especially those pursuing medical degrees that are far more affordable in China than in Western nations.

