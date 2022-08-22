Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district have voted to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. The Ohio Education Association says more than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members will take to picket lines on Monday. The union, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, says the strike is about a a commitment to modern schools, smaller class sizes and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education. The district of some 47,000 students has said it plans to start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.