Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of a powerful House Democrat. The scramble has led to heated contests between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country. Both challengers and incumbents are sensing a rare window to seize or lose power in Tuesday’s primary elections. In Florida, primaries for House seats feature a test for a conservative firebrand, congressman Matt Gaetz, with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him. Another race is a rematch between two Democrats after a razor-thin loss last year.

BY MICHELLE L. PRICE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

