Israeli ultra-Orthodox party’s spiritual leader dies at 91

JERUSALEM (AP) — A prominent Israeli rabbi and spiritual political leader has died at the age of 91. Rabbi Shalom Cohen, who died on Monday in Jerusalem, was the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, one of two major ultra-Orthodox political parties in Israel. The rabbi was known for being a vocal critic of modern sects of orthodox Judaism and many aspects of modern society. Israelis will head back to the polls in November in what will be the country’s fifth election in just under four years. Political battle lines often fracture along how the country balances Jewish religion and liberal democracy and tensions between religious and secular communities are sure to impact the composition of Israel’s next government.

