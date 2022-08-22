Gays hail Singapore sex-ban repeal, see long way to equality
By TOH EE MING and EILEEN NG
Associated Press
SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s gay community says the government’s plan to decriminalize sex between men is “a triumph of love over fear.” But they warned there is still a long way to equality and new bans on same-sex unions could entrench discrimination against them. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong caught many by surprise when he announced in a National Day speech that the government would repeal the colonial-era law that punishes sex between men by up to two years in jail. Lee, however, vowed to amend the constitution to prevent challenges to allow same-sex unions. Religious groups say the changes mustn’t hinder their freedom to preach on public morality nor cause “reverse discrimination” against them.