Gays hail Singapore sex-ban repeal, see long way to equality

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s gay community says the government’s plan to decriminalize sex between men is “a triumph of love over fear.” But they warned there is still a long way to equality and new bans on same-sex unions could entrench discrimination against them. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong caught many by surprise when he announced in a National Day speech that the government would repeal the colonial-era law that punishes sex between men by up to two years in jail. Lee, however, vowed to amend the constitution to prevent challenges to allow same-sex unions. Religious groups say the changes mustn’t hinder their freedom to preach on public morality nor cause “reverse discrimination” against them.

By TOH EE MING and EILEEN NG Associated Press

