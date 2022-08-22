California governor OKs setting rules for disrupted meetings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved a bill setting standards for when officials can have disruptive people tossed out of public meetings. Debate over the bill pitted concern for decorum and officials’ safety against the need to protect citizens’ rights to free speech and public assembly. Under the bill Newsom signed Monday, the presiding officer at public meetings could have a disruptive person removed, but only after warning them that their behavior is disruptive and will result in their ejection if it continues. Once warned, the individual may be removed if they continue the disruption.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.