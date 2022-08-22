3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday night that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock. State police say the man in the video, 27-year-old Randall Worcester of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was treated at a hospital for his injuries then booked in the county jail on multiple charges, including battery and resisting arrest.

