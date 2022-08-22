2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash. School officials said Monday that two other football team members who were injured in the crash are out of intensive care but remain hospitalized in serious condition. The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle went off a highway and struck a tree about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus. Those killed were identified as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Eubanks was a freshman linebacker, and VanHooser was a freshman defensive back.

