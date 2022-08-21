Texas man accused of threatening conservative convention

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of making threats against a convention of young conservative activists held last month in Florida. Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, from San Antonio, was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents alleged he posted threats on social media to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit convention. The event was held from July 22 through July 24 in Tampa. Turning Point is a Donald Trump-aligned group that organizes young people on college campuses into conservative activism. The 19-year-old was arrested by authorities in San Antonio and charged with making threatening interstate communications. An attorney for Velasquez didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

