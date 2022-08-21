Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore announced it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state’s definition of marriage. During his speech Sunday at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept the change. However, Lee vowed the repeal will be limited and not shake Singapore’s traditional family and societal norms. This includes how marriage is defined, what children are taught in schools, what is shown on television and general public conduct. Lee said the government will amend the Constitution to ensure that there can be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

