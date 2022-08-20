Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country’s first confirmed case of the disease. Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said at a news conference late Saturday that the 27-year-old man who lives in Jakarta had returned from an overseas trip on Aug. 8. The man began experiencing symptoms five days later and went to see a doctor. He tested positive for monkeypox on Friday night and is now isolating at home. Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency.

