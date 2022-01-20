Washington justices uphold $18M fine in GMO-labeling case

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has narrowly upheld an $18 million fine levied against an association of large food brands that funneled dark money into a state political campaign. The 5-4 decision Thursday found that the penalty against the Grocery Manufacturers Association — which is now known as the Consumer Brands Association — did not violate the U.S. Constitution’s ban on excessive fines. In 2013, the group contributed $11 million to help defeat a ballot initiative that would have required labeling of genetically engineered ingredients on food packaging. The Supreme Court previously upheld a ruling that the organization’s failure to disclose which companies contributed the money was an intentional campaign finance violation.