The Voice of Holland talent show hit by #MeToo scandal

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch talent show The Voice of Holland has been taken off air in the Netherlands amid a sexual misconduct scandal. The furor is one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings to hit the Dutch entertainment world and focuses on a show created in the Netherlands but broadcast in local versions around the globe. The Dutch scandal erupted after a local broadcaster’s YouTube show called BOOS contacted The Voice to say it has spoken to victims of of “sexually transgressive behavior” and is planning a show about their allegations on Thursday.