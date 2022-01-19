Novavax becomes Australia’s 5th approved COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine has become the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia. The country has ordered 51 million doses of the U.S.-manufactured vaccine, supplied under the brand Nuvaxovid, for its population of 26 million. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use. Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine is also approved but Australia has not bought any. The Novavax vaccine will be available to unvaccinated Australians aged 18 years and older but will not be used as a booster for the 95% of the population aged 16 and older who are already vaccinated. The protein-based vaccine is to be administered in two doses three weeks apart.