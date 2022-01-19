Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seem sympathetic to Sen. Ted Cruz in his challenge to a provision of campaign finance law that limits the repayment of federal candidates’ loans to their campaigns. The Texas Republican says the provision has the effect of deterring the loans. The issue before the court during Wednesday’s arguments is limited but could signal how open the six-justice conservative majority may be to other challenges to campaign finance law. A decision in the case is expected in the next few months, just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections intensifies.