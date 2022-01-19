Biden blasts GOP as lacking a message heading into midterms

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has previewed the message he hopes can buoy Democrats during November’s crucial midterm elections. He vowed Wednesday to travel the country more and trumpet his administration’s achievements directly to voters while blasting Republicans as standing for little more than opposing him. During a news conference marking his first year in office, Biden promised to be “deeply involved in these off-year elections,” when his party will try to hold its narrow control of Congress. He said he plans to make “sure that we’re helping” Democratic candidates, some of whom had “already asked me to go out and campaign.”