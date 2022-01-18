West Virginia lawmakers introduce 15-week abortion ban

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks — a proposal that’s nearly identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s high court is expected to make a decision later this year in the abortion case that could overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Meanwhile, at least two states — West Virginia and Florida — have introduced bills mirroring Mississippi’s. The Florida and West Virginia bills would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality. Neither provides exceptions for victims of rape or incest.