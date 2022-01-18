Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump plans to build thousands of new luxury homes at his struggling Doral golf club in hopes of reviving the fortunes of the Miami-area property. The club is the biggest revenue generator in his golf business, but has suffered from a one-two punch of a divisive presidency that led groups to cancel events followed by coronavirus shutdowns. The Trump Organization says it plans to build 2,300 luxury homes on the property as well as retail and commercial space. The company has used luxury homes to help finances at other struggling golf properties, including a course in Scotland.