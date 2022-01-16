Vaccination mandated for commuters on Manila public transit

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are being banned from riding public transport in the Philippine capital region in a desperate move to curb spiking infections. The Philippines’s vaccination campaign has been dogged by public hesitancy and delays, while the highly contagious omicron variant has fueled a recent surge in infections. From less than a thousand new cases daily during the Christmas holidays, the Department of Health counted a record of more than 39,000 on Saturday. The “no vax, no ride” policy will last at least to the end of January.