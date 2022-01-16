Typhoons, wildfires, missiles: Teen flies solo round world

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford is set to land her ultralight plane in Belgium on Monday. It will be more than 150 days after setting out to become the youngest woman to fly round the world solo. She hopes to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation and love for science. Yet lofty thoughts of global outreach receded once the canopy closed over her cockpit and another long flight began as she concentrated on herself. Rutherford told The Associated Press that “when you’re fearing for your life it puts things into perspective a little bit more.”