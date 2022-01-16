North Macedonia: Center-left government OK’d by parliament

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has approved a new coalition C abinet led again by the Social Democrats, with two ethnic Albanian parties as junior partners. The new Prime Minister, 47-year-old Dimitar Kovachevski, a deputy finance minister in the previous government, replaced Zoran Zaev, 47, who stepped down after heavy losses in local elections last October. The new cabinet was approved 62-46 by the 120-member Parliament. Twelve of the 21 ministerial posts went to the Social Democrats and the rest to the two coalition partners. Eight members from the previous cabinet were replaced, including the defense and health mjnisters.