Djokovic ‘disappointed’ with losing deportation appeal

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 has ended when a court unanimously dismissed his challenge to cancel his visa. The 34-year-old from Serbia says he’s “extremely disappointed” by the ruling but respected it. He has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, but this time won’t even get the chance to try. The decision likely means that Djokovic will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported. A deportation order usually means a three-year ban on returning to Australia. In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic criticized the court hearing as “a farce with a lot of lies.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the ruling will help keep Australians safe.