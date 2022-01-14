Romania to launch COVID-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say children aged between 5-11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting late January, as the country grapples with a virus surge and low adult vaccination rates. Parents or guardians can schedule appointments starting this week to get their children inoculated with Pfizer jabs that will be available from Jan. 26., the country’s national vaccination committee said Thursday. Health authorities said 219 pediatric vaccination centers are configured in the national programming platform and shots can also be administered without appointments at dedicated centers, and in some general practitioners’ surgeries. The jabs will be administered in 21-day intervals. On Friday Romania registered 9,884 new infections — the highest number since early November.