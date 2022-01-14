No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A review of potential voter fraud cases in the 2020 general election in Arizona’s second-largest county ended Friday with an announcement by county prosecutors that none of the 151 cases they reviewed merited criminal charges. The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald Trump’s claims that voter fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states. The announcement by the Pima County Attorney’s Office closes the book on more than 2/3 of all the cases of potential voter fraud that were being reviewed by election officials and prosecutors across Arizona. County Attorney Laura Conover said investigators found no one who intended to fraudulently cast two ballots.