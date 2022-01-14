Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:31 PM

Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has approved its first two COVID-19 vaccine exemptions based on religious reasons, something no other military service has done so far. The Marines say the two exemptions are the first to be approved by the Corps in 10 years. The Marines said they have received 3,350 requests for religious exemptions to the mandatory vaccine as of Thursday, and denied 3,212.  As of Thursday, the Corps has discharged 351 Marines for refusing the shots.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content