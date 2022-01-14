GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

By ALAN FRAM and MARINA VILLENEUVE

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Rep. John Katko has announced he is not seeking reelection this year. That makes him the third of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump last January to say they will leave Congress next January. Katko is 59 and was in line to become chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee if Republicans win control of the chamber in November’s elections, which seems likely. Katko said he was leaving to enjoy time with his family. His decision comes as Trump has remained a dominant force in the GOP and has been able to threaten the political careers of Republicans who cross him.