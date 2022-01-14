French presidential candidate says strong EU borders needed

By ELENA BECATOROS and ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse has stressed the need for strong European borders, during a speech in Athens. She spoke Friday at the start of a two-day visit to Greece that will also see her visiting a camp for asylum seekers on an eastern Aegean island used by migrants to enter Europe from neighboring Turkey. Pecresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Republicans party is seen by many as the most significant challenger to centrist Emmanuel Macron in elections this April.