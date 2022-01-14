Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday. The announcement on Friday comes as the administration looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turn-around on the orders and Americans will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test. The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the United States Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first class package service in the continental United States.