Chicago students stage walkout, say COVID protocols lacking

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of students have staged a walkout at Chicago Public Schools over COVID-19 safety measures they say are insufficient, despite an agreement between the teachers union and district to return to classrooms. The walkout staged at schools across the city Friday culminated outside district offices downtown Chicago. Students waved signs, chanted and briefly blocked traffic. While masks are required inside Chicago schools, protesters say some students don’t have masks or wear them inconsistently. They also asked for better access to COVID-19 testing and technology for remote learning. A group that organized the walkout said students should have had a voice during negotiations between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union.