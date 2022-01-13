UAE’s Ajman warns of pay cuts for exposure to COVID-19 twice

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The emirate of Ajman is warning its government employees that they will be penalized for coming into contact for a second time with anyone who has contracted COVID-19. State-linked media in the United Arab Emirates reported Thursday that federal employees in Ajman will not receive paid sick leave for quarantine if they come into close contact with infected people outside the workplace or home for a second time. Other no-nos that would lead to salary deductions include failure to wear masks, being in crowded areas and shaking hands with others. The UAE has an extremely high vaccination rate, but has seen daily cases jump as the omicron variant spreads.