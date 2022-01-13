Man charged with storming Capitol made rap videos about riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

Federal authorities say a South Dakota man charged this week with storming the U.S. Capitol last year performed rap songs about the riot in videos posted on his YouTube channel. A relative told the FBI that Billy Knutson was a rapper who sold his music online and had posted on social media that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says a surveillance video showed Knutson enter the Capitol by climbing through a broken window. Court records show a federal magistrate judge in South Dakota ordered Knutson released after his initial court appearance on Wednesday.