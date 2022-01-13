Israel probes death of elderly Palestinian who was detained

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is investigating after an 80-year-old Palestinian with U.S. citizenship died of a heart attack after being detained by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The State Department says it is in touch with the Israeli government to seek “clarification” about the incident, which occurred early Wednesday. Omar Asaad was detained by Israeli forces in his hometown of Jaljulia, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. He was brought to a hospital hours later, dead from a heart attack. Israel says he was released, implying he was alive at the time his detention ended. It’s unclear when he died.